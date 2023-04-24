Community rocked by death of Warwick Monson

Speedway sidecar legend Warwick ‘Wazza’ Monson died in an accident at Heathcote Park Raceway on Sunday where he took part in a Test & Tune day. Motorcycling Australia and the wider Australian motorcycling community are deeply saddened by his passing.

Monson was renowned among the speedway fraternity and was an accomplished and highly respected Australian Superbike (ASBK) race engineer and mechanic. His association with motorcycling began at the Mildura Motorcycle Club, where he was a proud member. He was a true old-school craftsman and a talented rider, and constructed and raced his own bikes.

He became involved in various categories from speedway to dry lake racing and road racing. He worked as a race engineer and mechanic for multiple ASBK Champions, and was well-known for his expert work with Shawn Giles, Troy Herfoss, Josh Waters, Markus Chiodo and especially Wayne Maxwell, whom he followed from Suzuki to Yamaha.

Monson’s talent and dedication were reflected in his achievements in speedway sidecars. He raced with several passengers throughout his career including Matt Morgan, Scott Cameron, and Andrew Summerhayes.

He won the FIM World Cup and FIM Oceania Championship in Speedway Sidecar twice, in 2017 and 2019. He was a record-holder, as the nine-time Victorian champion, and was a track record holder at Olympic Park in Mildura.

Just for something different, Monson took up a new challenge and competed at Speed Week 2023 with Dry Lakes Racers Australia. There he received his 200 miles per hour cap on his Suzuki Hayabusa.

Despite his many achievements, Monson never won an Australian Speedway Sidecar Championship, which he admitted was a career oddity.

Motorcycling Australia along with the broader motorcycling community extend their heartfelt condolences to Monson’s family, friends, race colleagues and loved ones during this difficult time.

MA stated that Warren Monson’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the motorcycling community, and he will be sorely missed.

Speedcafe passes on its condolences to the Monson family.