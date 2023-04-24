Cassidy victorious in final Berlin E-Prix

Nick Cassidy has taken victory in Round 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Berlin.

Clinching the second win of his Formula E career, the Kiwi driver qualified in eighth place but recovered to take the win ahead of Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis and Jean-Éric Vergne for DS Penske.

“I knew I was in the fight,” said Cassidy.

“I’ve been in the fight the last five races. Yesterday, we had a great opportunity as well and I made a mistake and I really put my hand up for that.”

“But today we made it count. So, thanks so much to my guys.

“I’ve had an opportunity to win nearly every weekend and as a driver that’s a dream.

“I’ve had some really good luck and I’m sure some bad luck and bad weekends are coming our way, but until then I’m enjoying the ride – it’s been amazing.”

The Sunday race of the Berlin double header weekend was delayed due to climate protesters jumping onto the track during the start procedures of the race.

The German group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) claimed responsibility for the disruption and were promptly removed by security and detained by police.

A surprise front-row lockout in qualifying by the ABT Cupra team, headed by Robin Frijns, saw the Dutchman lead for a short time but the ABT cars struggled during changeable conditions to keep up with the leaders pace.

Cassidy hit the front of the field shortly after half distance and fended off his competition as both Dennis and Vergne were unable to find enough pace around the Berlin Tempelhof Airport Circuit.

It was a largely uneventful race that saw Round 7 winner Mitch Evans, António Félix da Costa, Max Günther, championship leader Pascal Wehrlein and Stoffel Vandoorne take the top eight positions.

Müller was able to score his first points of the season from the front row, finishing in ninth and Dan Ticktum rounded out the points positions in tenth. Polesitter Frijns finished in 17th place.

Cassidy’s points-haul now puts the 28-year-old within four points of current championship leader Wehrlein.

His Jaguar-powered Envision team is also only 15 points behind TAG Heuer Porsche in second place.

Formula E’s Round 9 is the Monaco E-Prix on Saturday 6 May, with Free Practice 1 starting at 15:25 AEST/ 07:25 local time.