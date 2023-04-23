Fatality at Heathcote Park Raceway

At Heathcote Park Raceway a motorcycle rider has crashed at the Test & Tune today and has passed away as a result of injuries incurred.

The incident is subject to a full investigation by the police and other authorities so details will not be released until the findings are determined.

Deeply saddened and offering condolences to the family and friends, the HPR and the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) are fully cooperating with the investigation and will be providing an update when the outcome is finalised.

The organisers have asked that everyone be respectful and understand with their decision to cancel the remainder of the Test & Tune.