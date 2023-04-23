Evans heads Jaguar Formula E one-two in Berlin

Mitch Evans headed Jaguar TCS Racing’s first one-two result in Formula E after a near-perfect strategy with the team to get both him and team-mate Sam Bird in front at the Berlin E-Prix.

The race had more than 190 overtakes and began with an all Jaguar-powered front row from qualifying where Sébastien Buemi clinch a record-breaking 16th Formula E pole position.

Although Buemi sat on pole for Round 7, it was NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum that took an early lead in Berlin, overtaking from fourth on the grid to take first at Turn 1 past Bird and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Ticktum did not finish the Berlin E-Prix after having contact with Vandoorne and squeezing the Belgian into the wall on Lap 20 that brought out the second Safety Car.

This allowed the Jaguar team-mates and Buemi to fill into the top three spots but Maximilian Guenther was able to stick with the front pack and hassle for the last podium spot. The German fired it up in the inside of Buemi at the final turn after a drag race to the chequered flag at the Berlin Tempelhof Airport Circuit.

This is Guenther’s first points and podium of the season, a hometown hero podium for the German as he prevented a second consecutive one-two-three finish for Jaguar-powered teams.

Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein started down in 15th, and made up a solid running, winding up sixth by the final lap and continues to head the standings going into the Round 8 race at the same time today in Berlin.

The Berlin double-header round in Berlin continues with Free Practice 3 beginning at 08:05 local time/16:05 AEST.