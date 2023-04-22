> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: IndyCar’s new oval aerodynamic options explained

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - 3:00pm

IndyCar aerodynamics

IndyCar teams have new aerodynamic options for the 2023 Indianapolis 500

Gavin Ward, McLaren Racing Director and former Formula 1 aerodynamic guru, explains the new options for setting up an IndyCar on an oval.

The IndyCar field has just completed a day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of next month’s flagship 500 event, the first at which teams will have new aero pieces at their disposal.

