VIDEO: IndyCar’s new oval aerodynamic options explained
Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - 3:00pm
Gavin Ward, McLaren Racing Director and former Formula 1 aerodynamic guru, explains the new options for setting up an IndyCar on an oval.
The IndyCar field has just completed a day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of next month’s flagship 500 event, the first at which teams will have new aero pieces at their disposal.
.@ArrowMcLaren‘s Racing Director Gavin Ward talks about the set up of @AlexanderRossi‘s Indy 500 car.
Hear about downforce, the front wing and everything else that goes into making the car oval ready. pic.twitter.com/1IFFys9zgv
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 20, 2023
