Revised Perth SuperSprint schedule breaks cover

A revised Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule, including longer Dunlop Super2 Series races, has been revealed.

Event 3 of the Repco Supercars Championship next weekend will be supported by Super2 (including the Super3 class), Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, and WA Historic Touring Cars.

With Super2 moving to fully time-certain 40-minute races, instead of 30 minutes converted to a prescribed lap count, most sessions on Saturday and Sunday at Wanneroo Raceway have been brought forward by at least 10 minutes.

That includes Repco Supercars Championship qualifying and Sunday morning’s Race 8, which now starts at 11:45 local time/AWST rather than 11:55.

Unchanged are the Championship’s race lengths of 42 laps/100km and the single, 90-minute Practice session which will be held on the Friday.

There is, however, more racing for V8 SuperUtes, with its second race extended to 25 minutes (prescribed lap count of 18).

Supercars Championship Practice starts on Friday at 14:25 local time/16:25 AEST.

Perth Supercars schedule

Start End Category/Competition Session Friday, April 28 08:40 09:00 WA Historic Touring Cars Practice 09:10 09:50 GT World Challenge Australia Practice 1 10:00 10:20 V8 SuperUtes Practice 10:35 11:15 Dunlop Series Practice 1 11:30 11:50 WA Historic Touring Cars Qualifying 12:00 12:40 GT World Challenge Australia Practice 2 12:50 13:10 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying 13:25 14:05 Dunlop Series Practice 2 14:25 15:55 Supercars Practice 16:10 16:25 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 1 8 laps or 1 lap after 16:23 16:35 16:55 Dunlop Series Event Rides 17:00 17:30 Supercars Event Rides Saturday, April 29 08:50 09:00 GT World Challenge Australia Qualifying 09:05 09:15 GT World Challenge Australia Qualifying 09:25 09:45 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 15 laps or 1 lap after 9:43 09:55 10:10 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 2 8 laps or 1 lap after 10:08 10:25 10:35 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 – DS3 10:45 10:55 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 – DS2 11:10 11:25 Supercars Qualifying Part 1 – Race 7 11:30 11:45 Supercars Qualifying Part 2 – Race 7 11:50 12:05 Supercars Qualifying Part 3 – Race 7 12:05 12:15 Supercars Events Demonstration 12:25 13:25 GT World Challenge Australia Race 1 1 lap after 13:23 13:35 14:00 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 18 laps or 1 lap after 13:58 14:15 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 1 1 lap after 14:53 14:55 15:05 Supercars Events Demonstration 15:45 Supercars Race 7 42 laps or 1 lap after 16:43 Supercars Podium 17:05 17:20 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 3 8 laps or 1 lap after 17:18 Sunday, April 30 07:55 08:15 V8 SuperUtes Race 3 15 laps or 1 lap after 8:13 08:30 08:40 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 – DS3 08:50 09:00 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 – DS2 09:15 09:30 Supercars Qualifying Race 8 09:40 09:55 Supercars Qualifying Race 9 09:55 10:05 Supercars Events Demonstration 10:15 11:15 GT World Challenge Australia Race 2 1 lap after 11:13 11:45 Supercars Race 8 42 laps or 1 lap after 12:43 Supercars Podium 12:55 13:05 Supercars Events Demonstration 13:10 13:30 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 4 10 laps or 1 lap after 13:28 13:40 14:00 V8 SuperUtes Race 4 15 laps or 1 lap after 13:58 14:15 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 2 1 lap after 14:53 Dunlop Series Podium 15:45 Supercars Race 9 42 laps or 1 lap after 16:43 Supercars Podium 16:50 17:00 Supercars Events Demonstration

All times local/AWST/UTC+8