> News > Supercars

Revised Perth SuperSprint schedule breaks cover

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - 10:34am

< Back
Perth Supercars schedule

A revised Perth Supercars schedule has been revealed. Picture: Ross Gibb Photography

A revised Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule, including longer Dunlop Super2 Series races, has been revealed.

Event 3 of the Repco Supercars Championship next weekend will be supported by Super2 (including the Super3 class), Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, and WA Historic Touring Cars.

With Super2 moving to fully time-certain 40-minute races, instead of 30 minutes converted to a prescribed lap count, most sessions on Saturday and Sunday at Wanneroo Raceway have been brought forward by at least 10 minutes.

That includes Repco Supercars Championship qualifying and Sunday morning’s Race 8, which now starts at 11:45 local time/AWST rather than 11:55.

Unchanged are the Championship’s race lengths of 42 laps/100km and the single, 90-minute Practice session which will be held on the Friday.

There is, however, more racing for V8 SuperUtes, with its second race extended to 25 minutes (prescribed lap count of 18).

Supercars Championship Practice starts on Friday at 14:25 local time/16:25 AEST.

Perth Supercars schedule

Start End Category/Competition Session  
Friday, April 28
08:40 09:00 WA Historic Touring Cars Practice
09:10 09:50 GT World Challenge Australia Practice 1
10:00 10:20 V8 SuperUtes Practice
10:35 11:15 Dunlop Series Practice 1
11:30 11:50 WA Historic Touring Cars Qualifying
12:00 12:40 GT World Challenge Australia Practice 2
12:50 13:10 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying
13:25 14:05 Dunlop Series Practice 2
14:25 15:55 Supercars Practice
16:10 16:25 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 1 8 laps or 1 lap after 16:23
16:35 16:55 Dunlop Series Event Rides
17:00 17:30 Supercars Event Rides
Saturday, April 29
08:50 09:00 GT World Challenge Australia Qualifying
09:05 09:15 GT World Challenge Australia Qualifying
09:25 09:45 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 15 laps or 1 lap after 9:43
09:55 10:10 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 2 8 laps or 1 lap after 10:08
10:25 10:35 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 – DS3
10:45 10:55 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 – DS2
11:10 11:25 Supercars Qualifying Part 1 – Race 7
11:30 11:45 Supercars Qualifying Part 2 – Race 7
11:50 12:05 Supercars Qualifying Part 3 – Race 7
12:05 12:15 Supercars Events Demonstration
12:25 13:25 GT World Challenge Australia Race 1 1 lap after 13:23
13:35 14:00 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 18 laps or 1 lap after 13:58
14:15 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 1 1 lap after 14:53
14:55 15:05 Supercars Events Demonstration
15:45 Supercars Race 7 42 laps or 1 lap after 16:43
Supercars Podium
17:05 17:20 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 3 8 laps or 1 lap after 17:18
Sunday, April 30
07:55 08:15 V8 SuperUtes Race 3 15 laps or 1 lap after 8:13
08:30 08:40 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 – DS3
08:50 09:00 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 – DS2
09:15 09:30 Supercars Qualifying Race 8
09:40 09:55 Supercars Qualifying Race 9
09:55 10:05 Supercars Events Demonstration
10:15 11:15 GT World Challenge Australia Race 2 1 lap after 11:13
11:45 Supercars Race 8 42 laps or 1 lap after 12:43
Supercars Podium
12:55 13:05 Supercars Events Demonstration
13:10 13:30 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 4 10 laps or 1 lap after 13:28
13:40 14:00 V8 SuperUtes Race 4 15 laps or 1 lap after 13:58
14:15 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 2 1 lap after 14:53
Dunlop Series Podium
15:45 Supercars Race 9 42 laps or 1 lap after 16:43
Supercars Podium
16:50 17:00 Supercars Events Demonstration

All times local/AWST/UTC+8

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]