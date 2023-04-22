Revised Perth SuperSprint schedule breaks cover
Saturday 22nd April, 2023 - 10:34am
A revised Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule, including longer Dunlop Super2 Series races, has been revealed.
Event 3 of the Repco Supercars Championship next weekend will be supported by Super2 (including the Super3 class), Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, and WA Historic Touring Cars.
With Super2 moving to fully time-certain 40-minute races, instead of 30 minutes converted to a prescribed lap count, most sessions on Saturday and Sunday at Wanneroo Raceway have been brought forward by at least 10 minutes.
That includes Repco Supercars Championship qualifying and Sunday morning’s Race 8, which now starts at 11:45 local time/AWST rather than 11:55.
Unchanged are the Championship’s race lengths of 42 laps/100km and the single, 90-minute Practice session which will be held on the Friday.
There is, however, more racing for V8 SuperUtes, with its second race extended to 25 minutes (prescribed lap count of 18).
Supercars Championship Practice starts on Friday at 14:25 local time/16:25 AEST.
Perth Supercars schedule
|Start
|End
|Category/Competition
|Session
|Friday, April 28
|08:40
|09:00
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Practice
|09:10
|09:50
|GT World Challenge Australia
|Practice 1
|10:00
|10:20
|V8 SuperUtes
|Practice
|10:35
|11:15
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|11:30
|11:50
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Qualifying
|12:00
|12:40
|GT World Challenge Australia
|Practice 2
|12:50
|13:10
|V8 SuperUtes
|Qualifying
|13:25
|14:05
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|14:25
|15:55
|Supercars
|Practice
|16:10
|16:25
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 1
|8 laps or 1 lap after 16:23
|16:35
|16:55
|Dunlop Series
|Event Rides
|17:00
|17:30
|Supercars
|Event Rides
|Saturday, April 29
|08:50
|09:00
|GT World Challenge Australia
|Qualifying
|09:05
|09:15
|GT World Challenge Australia
|Qualifying
|09:25
|09:45
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 1
|15 laps or 1 lap after 9:43
|09:55
|10:10
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 2
|8 laps or 1 lap after 10:08
|10:25
|10:35
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 1 – DS3
|10:45
|10:55
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 1 – DS2
|11:10
|11:25
|Supercars
|Qualifying Part 1 – Race 7
|11:30
|11:45
|Supercars
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 7
|11:50
|12:05
|Supercars
|Qualifying Part 3 – Race 7
|12:05
|12:15
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|12:25
|13:25
|GT World Challenge Australia
|Race 1
|1 lap after 13:23
|13:35
|14:00
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 2
|18 laps or 1 lap after 13:58
|14:15
|14:55
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1
|1 lap after 14:53
|14:55
|15:05
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|15:45
|Supercars
|Race 7
|42 laps or 1 lap after 16:43
|Supercars
|Podium
|17:05
|17:20
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 3
|8 laps or 1 lap after 17:18
|Sunday, April 30
|07:55
|08:15
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 3
|15 laps or 1 lap after 8:13
|08:30
|08:40
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 2 – DS3
|08:50
|09:00
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 2 – DS2
|09:15
|09:30
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 8
|09:40
|09:55
|Supercars
|Qualifying Race 9
|09:55
|10:05
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|10:15
|11:15
|GT World Challenge Australia
|Race 2
|1 lap after 11:13
|11:45
|Supercars
|Race 8
|42 laps or 1 lap after 12:43
|Supercars
|Podium
|12:55
|13:05
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|13:10
|13:30
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 4
|10 laps or 1 lap after 13:28
|13:40
|14:00
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 4
|15 laps or 1 lap after 13:58
|14:15
|14:55
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2
|1 lap after 14:53
|Dunlop Series
|Podium
|15:45
|Supercars
|Race 9
|42 laps or 1 lap after 16:43
|Supercars
|Podium
|16:50
|17:00
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
All times local/AWST/UTC+8
