Rain forces cancellation of second Indy 500 test day

Indy 500 organisers were left with no choice but to cancel the second day of its open test programme without a wheel being turned.

IndyCar stated that “due to rain showers moving through the Indianapolis area” there would be no running at the Brickyard on Friday, so “concluding the test”.

An early decision was deemed to be in the best interests of all concerned, rather than hoping a clear spell would appear to allow an hour or so of running.

Given all teams had been aware of the forecast in advance, it resulted in a far busier than usual first test day on Thursday during which 33 drivers combined to produce a total of 3,522 laps.

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, who has yet to win the Indy 500 in 11 attempts, was quickest in the #2 Shell Team Penske Chevrolet with an average speed of 227.686 MPH.

The teams and drivers will now have to wait until May 12 for official practice and qualifying around the 2.5-mile oval, with the 107th Indy 500 taking place on May 28.