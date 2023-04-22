34th Indy 500 entry confirmed

A 34th entry for next month’s Indianapolis 500 has been confirmed, meaning a return to bumping in order to qualify for the race.

Abel Motorsports has officially been locked in for IndyCar’s flagship event with a Chevrolet-powered #50 entry, to be driven by RC Enerson.

The 26-year-old, who has five IndyCar race starts to his name, will be making a second attempt to qualify for the Indy 500 after being unsuccessful at doing so in 2021 with the now defunct Top Gun Racing.

In linking with Abel Motorsports, however, he finds himself in a team which has already been part of the Road To Indy ladder for a number of years, expanding into Indy NXT in 2022 and looking to become a regular presence in IndyCar itself.

“We’ve always envisioned the opportunity to enhance our position in the business world by leveraging the unique intersection that racing has with our brand,” said Bill Abel, CEO of Abel Construction Company.

“I can’t think of a better way of bringing that to life with our many customers, partners and associates than showcasing what we can do right here at 16th & Georgetown in Speedway. I’m just so thankful of this opportunity.”

Team Manager John Brunner added, “It’s going to be a thrill watching RC pilot the #50 Chevy around the Speedway, and we believe it sets a very positive tone of what’s to come for Abel Motorsports in the future.

“As has been speculated, we are evaluating a full-time entry for the 2024 IndyCar season, and our group is committed to building the foundation needed for sustainable long-term success in motorsports.

“A huge thanks to IndyCar and Chevrolet for their efforts in making this happen.”

Enerson himself remarked, “I can’t thank Bill and John enough for this opportunity to be back at the 500.

“In the works for many months, the Abel Motorsports crew is top notch and loaded with experience well beyond my years.

“I’m honoured to carry the banner for the organisation during the Month of May, and while it’s going to be a few more weeks until we go on track, I expect we’ll be up to speed quickly at the Speedway.

“I’m just so looking forward to climbing behind the wheel of an NTT IndyCar Series machine at IMS once again – so cool!”

Abel Motorsports’ entry means one car will not make it onto the 11 rows of three for race start on Sunday, May 28 (local time).

The other additions to the usual 28-car oval field, including Ed Carpenter at his eponymous team and Takuma Sato in the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing entry, are Andretti Autosports’ Marco Andretti, McLaren’s Tony Kanaan, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing duo Ryan Hunter-Reay and Stefan Wilson, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Katherine Legge.

A second day of Indy 500 testing has just been cancelled due to rain, meaning the focus now shifts to next weekend’s Barber Motorsports Park event, before returning to The Brickyard in May.

