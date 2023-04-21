What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with Round 7 of the Formula E Championship and Round 4 of the World Rally Championship.

The seventh round of the Formula E season heads to Berlin for a double-header weekend.

Pascal Wehrlein leads the standings ahead of Jake Dennis, with Nick Cassidy in third.

Round 4 of the World Rally Championship sees the competition head to Croatia.

It has been an emotional lead-up to Rally Croatia following the death of Craig Breen during testing for the event.

The Croatian rally is set to feature a number of tributes to Breen, led by his former team Hyundai Motorsport.

There will also be a moment of silence in remembrance of Breen at the Zagreb service park on Thursday (00:30 AEST on Friday, April 21).

Following his victories at Rallye Monte-Carlo and the more recent Rally Mexico, eight-time WRC title winner Sebastien Ogier leads the standings with Neuville second and 2022 WRC title winner Kalle Rovanpera in third.

Formula E Championship in Berlin

Saturday, April 22 09:25 AEDT Free Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 12:55 AEST 16:05 AEST Free Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:05 AEST 18:30 AEST Qualifying 1 Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 22:30 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 22;30 AEST Sunday, April 23 16:05 AEST Free Practice 3 Live on Stan Sport from 16:05 AEST 18:30 AEST Qualifying 2 Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 22:30 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

World Rally Championship in Croatia