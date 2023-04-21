Truck Assist livery for MSR Super3 entry

A third Matt Stone Racing Supercar will contest next week’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint in Truck Assist colours.

While the Jack Le Brocq and Cameron Hill Camaros which race in the Repco Supercars Championship already carry Truck Assist’s orange and black hues, Chris Smerdon’s Super3-spec VF Commodore now sports a matching livery.

It had previously run in the light green base of former car owner Jon McCorkindale during Round 1 of the Super3 Series in Newcastle.

“I’m proud to carry MSR’s livery on our Super3 car,” said Smerdon.

“It’s great to be able to promote the sponsors that have supported the team for so long.

“Looking forward to having a run in Perth under the new race format for the Dunlop Series.”

The livery is the work of Nick Moss Design and was applied to the #39 Super3 entry by MSR partner SS Signs.

The Yalata-based squad has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 Supercars Championship, with Le Brocq ninth in the drivers’ standings thanks to top 10s in all five of the races he has finished out of a total of six so far this year.

Practice for both the Championship field and Super2/Super3 takes place next Friday at Wanneroo Raceway.