SVG announcement hints at Feeney future

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s announcement of a new contract with Shane van Gisbergen has also hinted at the future of his current team-mate, Broc Feeney.

The three-time champion has signed a multi-year deal which will keep him driving a Red Bull Ampol Racing entry in the Repco Supercars Championship until at least the end of 2025, although the exact length of the agreement has not been revealed.

The same applied when Feeney’s own multi-year contract with Triple Eight, commencing in 2022, was announced in August 2021.

Then, the team proclaimed, “The 18-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with the team which will see him replace the outgoing seven-time series champion, [Jamie] Whincup.”

Today’s van Gisbergen announcement contains a line which suggests that Feeney, now 20 years of age, is also locked in, for at least the 2024 campaign.

“SVG’s contract extension will see him continue partnering with Red Bull Ampol Racing teammate, Broc Feeney who pilots the #88 Chevrolet Camaro,” it read, in part.

Feeney enjoyed a rapid rise through the Supercars ranks and into the hotseat which is Car #88, winning the Super3 Series in 2019 and the Dunlop Super2 Series two years later.

He would end his rookie Supercars Championship campaign with a breakthrough victory on the streets of Adelaide on the last day of the season, and is again the most recent race winner having triumphed on the Sunday of the recent Albert Park event.

Van Gisbergen identified that weekend as having helped seal his decision to sign a new contract, after his crew’s efforts to repair his car following a practice crash gave him the opportunity to score a pole position and then a race win just hours later.

Feeney can arguably claim some of the credit for those results as well, given it is his data which the man in Car #97 had to rely on when he rolled out for two rapid-fire qualifying sessions on two different tyre compounds.

The Queenslander is himself on a high at present, not just because of the Albert Park race win but also because it came from a career-first pole position.

He is currently seventh in the championship while van Gisbergen is third, ahead of next week’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.