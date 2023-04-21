Supercars to introduce LED number panels at Perth

All 25 Gen3 Supercars will race with LED number panels for the first time at next week’s Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

LED panels were trialled in the Repco Supercars Championship back in 2019, and prior to that in the Dunlop Super2 Series, and were to have been introduced in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply constraints and the initiative did not come to pass, before being trialled again on the Gen3 prototypes at last year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The MoTeC-designed units will be installed on the passenger’s side of the front windscreen, replacing the yellow competition number sticker(s).

Initially, they will be used to display the driver’s position, meaning the race leader will sport a ‘01’ on the panel and so on.

Dayglo competition number stickers will remain on the side windows and rear windscreen.

Supercars Motorsport Operations Manager Paul Martin said, “These panels will allow fans and viewers to easily follow the race and track the progress of their favourite drivers.

“Wanneroo is the perfect venue to showcase this exciting new technology for fans watching the broadcast at home, and importantly, those cheering on their favourite drivers at the circuit.”

The Perth SuperSprint takes place at Wanneroo on April 28-30.