Secrets of Gen3 ‘supergreen’ fuel revealed

Supercars’ greener Gen3 fuel is made from biological waste products that make it more sustainable as well as cleaner burning.

Exclusively, Speedcafe has learned that the ‘secret’ ingredients of the new BP E75 race fuel are second-generation ethanol and a synthetic gasoline.

Both are produced from bio waste, with premium pump petrol topping off the final mix.

The new ‘supergreen’ brew replaces the E85 concoction used since 2009, comprised of 85 percent ethanol – a non-fossil fuel derived from food processing by-products – and 15 percent 98 octane premium petrol.

Formulated by official Supercars fuel supplier BP, the Gen3 E75 mix is 75 percent ethanol, 10 percent synthetic gasoline and still 15 percent premium pump petrol.

Until now, details of the Gen3 fuel’s composition have been strangely vague given the benefits and innovations involved.

But Speedcafe can now reveal that the source of the locally produced ethanol is new and more advanced, as well how the synthetic gasoline is made.

Previously, the ethanol used by Supercars was produced from the waste of sugar cane production.

The latest version is second-generation bio ethanol, derived from the waste products of wheat processing so it doesn’t impact the grain’s food stock.

There are two main producers of wheat waste ethanol in Australia.

Supercars’ 75 percent second-generation ethanol is supplemented by an additional 10 percent of synthetic petrol, made from food or agriculture bio waste.

The man-made hydrocarbons mirror fossil fuels without damaging the environment.

It is imported by BP from overseas as there is no facility yet in Australia to produce synthetic bio waste fuel.

Together, the new ethanol and the synthetic additive reduce exhaust gas emissions from the Gen3 racers.

A welcome by-product is that the Camaro and Mustang look more spectacular, again shooting exhaust flames on over-run.

Ethanol is cleaner-burning than petrol, emitting less carbon dioxide – the main ‘greenhouse gas’ – but is also less efficient, using more for a given output.

E85 failed to make an impact on the forecourt, despite a big push by Caltex and Holden more than a decade ago.

Only United, Supercars’ original E85 supplier, offers it at selected petrol stations, catering to owners of highly modified turbocharged cars.

Energy giant BP’s E75 Supercars race fuel is blended and distributed by Melbourne-based RaceFuels for distribution to the teams at each event.

Oddly, neither Supercars nor BP has promoted the new brew’s green credentials.

Speedcafe had to dig deep to find out not only about the synthetic petrol component, but that the majority ethanol is from a new locally produced process.

The Gen3 E75 fuel is a great story of V8 racing going measurably ‘greener’, but for some reason, Supercars is not telling it.

READ MORE: Roland’s View: Supercars’ biggest secret