Mercedes major reshuffle sees Allison return as technical director

Mercedes has opted to implement a major reshuffle of its technical staff in a bid to return to the front in F1.

This has primarily resulted in James Allison and Mike Elliott swapping roles.

In 2021, Elliott replaced Allison as technical director following a highly successful spell for the team under the latter’s watch.

Allison took on the newly-created role of chief technical officer, an umbrella position that included not only F1 but other technology projects such as the America’s Cup.

The changes will now see Allison revert back to being technical director, with Elliott taking on the CTO position.

A Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to Speedcafe: “Mike has led a review of our technical organisation to ensure we have the right structure to deliver sustainable success in the future.

“We are focused on building the best racing car – and building the best team to develop that car – with everybody playing to their strengths in the organisation.”

Allison “a gladiator” – Wolff

For the second successive season, Mercedes has started a campaign off the pace and in a position where it is playing catch up.

The reorganisation suggests a change of direction for Mercedes given Elliott has fervently stood by the ‘zero sidepod’ design of the last two cars since its implementation under the new aerodynamic regulations that came into force last year.

Although Mercedes dominated F1 prior to Allison’s arrival in February 2017, after the 55-year-old departed Ferrari the previous summer, he continued to guide the team through to what has ultimately become the most successful period in F1 history.

Allison took on the CTO role in a year when Mercedes went on to clinch an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship.

Under Elliott’s watch as TD, Mercedes has won only one of the past 25 races since the start of last season under the new rules.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network, team principal Toto Wolff said: “What Mike’s assessment was, and the introspection is really admirable, is that with James we have a gladiator on the field and the troops are going to go through the fire for him and with him.

“Mike came to the conclusion that the way he approaches things, his skillset, is best utilised in developing the organisation going forward, from technical capabilities to human capabilities, and putting together the structure that can be successful for many years to come.

“It’s about creating a structure that can be sustainably successful going into the next generation.”

Allison will now be in attendance at the next race in Azerbaijan from April 28-30.

Another key change sees chief designer John Owen freed up from focusing on the budget cap since its introduction in 2021 to again concentrate on his primary role in designing the car.

Giacomo Tortora becomes engineering director after previously serving as Owen’s deputy.

Earlier this week, Wolff stated his team was now on the right trajectory with regard to the development of its car, although he was prepared for further setbacks.