Sainz angered by ‘invented rumours’ over Audi link

Carlos Sainz has expressed anger over speculation he is to join Audi from 2026 when the German manufacturer enters F1.

Renowned Swiss publication Blick suggested current Ferrari driver Sainz was at the top of new Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl’s wanted list for when Audi rolls out its factory team in three years’ time.

Audi is currently in the process of developing its programme, and later this year will notably test a full power unit for the first time.

Yet despite the timeline involved, rumours have already surfaced as to who could drive for the team, with Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher already mentioned, and the report on Sainz now surfacing.

Sainz, who has a contract with Ferrari through to the end of 2024, has moved swiftly to lay to rest the gossip.

“My intention is to stay at Ferrari for many years,” said Sainz, speaking at an event with sponsor Estrella Galicia.

“I do not understand how you can talk about what could happen in 2026 when I still don’t have a contract for 2025.

“It angers me when invented and uncorroborated rumours like this come out.”

Ferrari need help from Red Bull and Aston Martin

Sainz, along with all inside the Scuderia, is currently enduring what the Spanish driver claims “has not been an easy start to the season”.

The SF-23 has proven adept in qualifying over one lap but has been found wanting during a grand prix due to the fact the car is harder on its tyres compared to its rivals.

The failure to score a point in the last race in Australia, with Charles Leclerc involved in a first-lap incident and Sainz collecting a time penalty that dropped him from fourth to 12th, only compounded the team’s current woes.

Sainz has suggested that at the moment, he and Leclerc require assistance from those around them to challenge for victory.

“All of us at Scuderia Ferrari expected a lot more after fighting for pole positions and victories last season,” said Sainz. “I think we went into every race with that intention.

“We have been surprised by how fast Red Bull is and how much other teams like Aston Martin have improved.

“It is true that with Red Bull’s lead at the moment, if we want to be in the fight for the win, maybe at some races something could happen to the Red Bulls and Aston Martin, and we could sneak into the lead.

“But at the moment we’re going to need their help and we’ll have to focus on what we have.

“If we had not had the penalty in Australia, we’d have another 12 points by now that are gone, but it is what it is.”