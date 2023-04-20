Schumacher family to take legal action over AI interview

The family of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is planning legal action against a German magazine over an AI-generated interview.

A front page featuring Schumacher proclaimed to be ‘the first interview’ with the 91-time grand prix winner since his 2013 skiing accident.

Supporting the explosive headline is a statement saying, “It sounded deceptively real.”

That’s because the Die Aktuelle interview was not what it appeared and was instead generated by artificial intelligence.

In response, a spokesperson for the family has confirmed it will pursue its legal options against the publication.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the accident, with his condition a closely guarded secret.

A documentary featuring family and friends of Schumacher recorded in 2021 offered the greatest insight into the German’s condition.

“We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” said the 54-year-old’s wife, Corina, in the Netflix documentary.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family the way Michael liked it and still does and we are getting on with our lives.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

His son, Mick, raced with Haas for two seasons and is now reserve driver at Mercedes.

Michael Schumacher remains one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, with a total of 91 wins and seven world championships in a career that spanned from 1991 until 2012.