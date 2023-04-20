Pirtek renews Supercars, Pit Stop Challenge deal

Supercars has announced the renewal of its partnership with Pirtek.

It means that Pirtek will continue as Official Control Fuel and Air Hose Supplier of the Repco Supercars Championship for the next two years (2023, 2024).

The agreement includes the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge, naming rights to Pirtek Victory Lane, and supply to all Supercars teams of new, Gen3-specification fuel and air hoses for pit stops.

The Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge will this year be held over 17 races at seven Supercars events, before the top four on the basis of those in-race pit stops go into a live, head-to-head final.

Once again, the winning team wins $30,000 and the Golden Rattle Gun Trophy.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Pirtek, a company that shares our passion for high-performance and innovation,” said Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black.

“Pit stops can be the difference between winning and losing. Every millisecond is vital which is why there is a requirement for a quality product like Pirtek’s which has proved reliable for our sport for many years.

“We are delighted that Pirtek has chosen to extend their partnership with Supercars into our 26th year.”

Stephen Dutton, Chief Executive Officer of Pirtek, said: “We are proud to renew our partnership with Supercars and continue to provide high-quality and durable products to the teams, particularly as the Gen3 Camaros and Mustangs come to life.

“The Pirtek Victory Lane and Pit Stop Challenge are a great way to celebrate the talent and precision of the Supercars teams and also demonstrate our high-performance products in the heat of battle.

“We look forward to another successful two seasons as one of Supercars longest standing partners.”

Pirtek has been involved in Supercars since co-sponsoring Alan Jones’ EL Falcon in 1997 and won the Bathurst 1000 with Stone Brothers Racing in the following year, when Jason Bright and Steven Richards combined for victory.

SBR would go on to take out the 2003 and 2004 championship titles courtesy of Marcos Ambrose in a BA Falcon emblazoned with major backing from Pirtek, which is nowadays a sponsor of Dick Johnson Racing.

The latter won the first two editions of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge (as DJR Team Penske), in 2017 and 2018, with Brad Jones Racing having lifted the Golden Rattle Gun in each of the past four years.

Pirtek, which is also a Platinum Partner of Speedcafe, supplies product lines to virtually every sector including medical, hospitality, automotive, transport, marine, forestry, power, defence, engineering, oil, gas, mining and motorsport.

The 2023 Supercars Championship continues with the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint on April 28-30 at Wanneroo Raceway.