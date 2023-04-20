Ojeda to race at Perth SuperSprint

Jayden Ojeda will make his GT3 debut when he competes in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS next week at the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.

Ojeda has joined Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport for the remainder of the 2023 season, to drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Ross Poulakis.

The announcement comes off the back of the Western Sydneysider’s victory in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, and an endorsement as one of Supercars’ potential stars by Roland Dane in his latest Speedcafe column.

Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport has also obtained a new Mercedes-AMG GT3 this week for Chris Batzios, who will miss the Wanneroo event but be back in action with Sam Brabham next time out.

“What a great opportunity this is, really excited to be joining the team at Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport,” said Ojeda.

“It is a terrific opportunity to be racing alongside Ross in the awesome Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“We’re pretty much the Greek Freaks with myself, Ross, [Co-Team Principal] Chris Papadopoulos and Chris Batzios – there’s a lot going on with our collective backgrounds, so we’ve all been in here wishing each other happy [orthodox Greek] Easter.

“I’ve not raced a GT3 car before or at Wanneroo, but we’ll head there and see what we can do.

“I’ve got all the tools around me, there is a great feeling around the team and we just want to bring it and get the championship on-track for Ross and chase it.”

Papadopoulos remarked, “Jayden brings something particularly special to our team, he has a unique energy and just having him in our Sydney workshop with Ross and Chris gives us a huge momentum heading to Perth.

“We rate him very highly and we can’t wait to see what he can do in our Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 – no pressure, it will be his first time in a GT3 car and first time at Wanneroo.

“We’re incredibly happy to have Jayden on our team.”

Practice takes place on Friday week (April 28) with a pair of one-hour races across the weekend.