Le Mans winner fronts new McLaren driver development programme

McLaren has unveiled a new driver development programme to be overseen by five-times Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro.

It has immediately inducted into the scheme IndyCar drivers Pato O’Ward, who races for the Arrow McLaren team, and Alex Palou, who this year is also serving as the F1 team’s reserve driver. Junior driver Ugo Ugochukwu is additionally included.

McLaren states the aim of the programme is to “support young drivers in their development from karting to professional racing driver”, primarily providing a platform into F1 but also “a talent pipeline” for its IndyCar and Formula E teams “in either a race seat, or test and development driver capacity”.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “McLaren has a long history of developing emerging talent into top-level racing drivers and I’m proud that will continue long into the future.

“We have an experienced team here at McLaren, who will be ably led by Emanuele, that are capable of providing the support and resources required to develop raw young talent into highly competitive professional racing drivers.

“With McLaren’s wide racing portfolio across Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula E, we’re well placed to help develop young talent from the very start of their careers all the way through to full-time racing or test and development roles.

“We already have an exciting stable of talent, featuring Pato, Alex and Ugo, and I’m excited to continue supporting their development as we start to build the McLaren driver development programme.”

Pirro to help further build McLaren history

The scheme is in the capable hands of Italian Pirro, who served as McLaren test driver for three years in the late 1980s before taking up a race seat with Benetton in 1989 and Scuderia Italia the following two seasons.

It was in sportscars where Pirro made his name, however, winning two Italian touring car championships, becoming a two-time American Le Mans Series winner, but notably claiming five Le Mans victories with Audi between 2000 and 2007.

Pirro, who serves on a number of FIA commissions and works as a grand prix steward, takes on the role of director of the programme.

“I am thrilled by this assignment for several reasons,” said Pirro.

“McLaren played a crucial role in my career by giving me the opportunity to earn an F1 drive and to elevate myself to a higher level by working alongside (Ayrton) Senna, (Alain) Prost and (Gerhard) Berger.

“Together with my team, my role will assist in creating a state-of-the-art programme, selecting the best possible drivers and providing them with all the tools they need to make the best use of their talent.

“Furthermore, embed them in the McLaren mission, vision and values and hopefully, have one of them progress to the F1 team.

“An important asset for us are the IndyCar and Formula E teams, which will give extra opportunities for a professional career to our McLaren driver development members.

“I love working with young drivers and helping them grow and improve. Every time I did it in the past has been an enriching experience and I look forward to doing it again.

“McLaren has an amazing history in F1. It means a lot to me, and I am hugely proud to be part of this programme.

“I am grateful to Zak Brown and Andrea Stella for giving me this great opportunity.”