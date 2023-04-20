Ferrari reject low morale accusations

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has categorically rejected suggestions the Scuderia is suffering from low morale at all levels.

The team’s lame start to the season is in stark contrast to a year ago when Charles Leclerc had scored 71 points from a possible 78 from the opening three races, and Ferrari was comfortably leading the constructors’ championship.

After the opening trio of grands prix this year, Carlos Sainz and Leclerc have scored just 20 and six points respectively, whilst Ferrari is already almost 100 behind runaway leaders Red Bull.

It is not the start to Vasseur’s tenure the Frenchman had anticipated after succeeding Mattia Binotto earlier this year, leading to speculation the mood within the team is poor, with Leclerc, in particular, suffering.

It has also been suggested that Vasseur’s running of the team is being influenced by chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Dismissing such suggestions, Vasseur said: “The mood in the team is incredibly good for the level of results that we have had.

“Everybody is very motivated, very focused, and the drivers are very supportive of us. The mood in the team is more than good.

“As to the question of the relationship with John or Benedetto, trust me it’s also very positive.

“For sure, we don’t have the results we are expecting, but we are all working together to improve the situation.”

Vasseur not fazed by outside influences

The job of any team principal at Ferrari has always been a difficult one given the team’s past history, the long ongoing wait for further success, and the pressure from its passionate fanbase and critical Italian media.

Vasseur, however, insists he can only deal with what is in front of him rather than any outside influences that may come to bear.

Suggested to Vasseur his task at Ferrari is harder given its glorious past and its importance to so many people, he replied: “I don’t think so. It has nothing to do with these things things

“It’s linked to the project, the competitors, the fact everybody wants to get the best, to do their best, and we have to keep this approach.

“The story of the team is mega, the passion around the team is mega, so we have to stay focused on the future and the development of the capacity of the team.”