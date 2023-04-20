Ricciardo in rare Nordschleife demo run

Daniel Ricciardo is to undertake a rare feat by conducting a demonstration run in an F1 car at the famous Nordschleife.

In his role for this season as third driver with Red Bull, the Australian will have the opportunity to tackle the daunting 20.832km track in one of the team’s cars.

It is now 10 years since a Formula 1 car took to the Nordschleife, with seven-time champion Michael Schumacher doing a demo run in a Mercedes ahead of the 24-hour event in 2013.

Prior to that, Nick Heidfeld drove a BMW Sauber around the circuit in 2007.

Ricciardo’s drive will form part of the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event on September 9, which encompasses the 12-hour race, with more details forthcoming over time.

In a short promotional video posted on Red Bull’s German Twitter account, Ricciardo said: “I’m going to be driving a Red Bull car around the famous track so I’m very excited about that.”

Ricciardo set to hit US

Demo runs are part of Ricciardo’s brief for this year on his return to the team, along with conducting simulator work to aid drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as attending marketing events.

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, and in the build-up to his return to the paddock at Melbourne’s Albert Park, Ricciardo had a ball filming a promotional video for Red Bull entitled ‘Great Aussie Road Trip’ as he toured his homeland in an RB7.

Alongside the Nordschleife, it is also anticipated Ricciardo will drive a Red Bull in another couple of demo runs in the United States at some stage this year.

In a recent interview with Speedcafe, Ricciardo said: “I’m kind of just enjoying everything in the moment.

“I think, as well, because my approach is as much as I’m trying to absorb a lot, I’m also very relaxed.

“It’s a very low-stress environment. So I think the ability to enjoy the little things is quite easy.”