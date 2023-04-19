Robotham to race Ford Ranger in Super Pickup
Jay Robotham will climb aboard a Ford Ranger as he competes in the Super Pickup Series.
The category competes as part of the Thailand Super Series in a four-round series beginning at the Chang International Circuit, beginning this weekend.
“It’s good fun to be heading back to Thailand – the Pickups are pretty loose to drive when the boost is wound up, it’s a lot like a Trans Am car with a lot of sliding around,” said Robotham.
“It’s a really competitive series with a lot of manufacturer involvement, and all of the cars are slightly different, so they have various strengths and weaknesses.
“Chang is the MotoGP track – it’s wide open, and track limits are pretty interesting at times.”
Robothom competed in the TA2 Asia Series in 2019, winning the competition that took in a host of the same venues he’ll race at this year.
Following the opening two rounds at the Chang International Circuit, the Super Pickup Series heads to Bangsean, a narrow beachside street circuit with one of the tightest corners in world motorsport.
“There’s a section of track that’s under permanent yellow flags, and it’s just walls; there is no runoff anywhere,” Robothom explained.
“It’s located at the beach not far from Pattaya, it has free entry, so the crowd is massive, and it’s generally a crazy event.
“I can’t wait to get over there and get started!”
The Bangsean event is followed by a return to the Chang International Circuit for the year’s final round.
Alongside his success in Asia, Robothom is a Super2 race winner and made a cameo in the category in Newcastle.
He currently sits third in the National Trans Am Series after the year’s opening round in Symmons Plains.
