Robotham to race Ford Ranger in Super Pickup

Jay Robotham will climb aboard a Ford Ranger as he competes in the Super Pickup Series.

The category competes as part of the Thailand Super Series in a four-round series beginning at the Chang International Circuit, beginning this weekend.

“It’s good fun to be heading back to Thailand – the Pickups are pretty loose to drive when the boost is wound up, it’s a lot like a Trans Am car with a lot of sliding around,” said Robotham.

“It’s a really competitive series with a lot of manufacturer involvement, and all of the cars are slightly different, so they have various strengths and weaknesses.

“Chang is the MotoGP track – it’s wide open, and track limits are pretty interesting at times.”

Robothom competed in the TA2 Asia Series in 2019, winning the competition that took in a host of the same venues he’ll race at this year.

Following the opening two rounds at the Chang International Circuit, the Super Pickup Series heads to Bangsean, a narrow beachside street circuit with one of the tightest corners in world motorsport.

“There’s a section of track that’s under permanent yellow flags, and it’s just walls; there is no runoff anywhere,” Robothom explained.

“It’s located at the beach not far from Pattaya, it has free entry, so the crowd is massive, and it’s generally a crazy event.

“I can’t wait to get over there and get started!”

The Bangsean event is followed by a return to the Chang International Circuit for the year’s final round.

Alongside his success in Asia, Robothom is a Super2 race winner and made a cameo in the category in Newcastle.

He currently sits third in the National Trans Am Series after the year’s opening round in Symmons Plains.