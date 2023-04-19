Phillip Island SpeedSeries schedule confirmed

The track schedule has been confirmed for the 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island May 12-14.

Round 3 of the recently confirmed eight-round SpeedSeries, the event’s six categories will be headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia series, where Chinese-Swedish marque Lynk & Co will race for the first time.

Ashley Seward Motorsport will field a Lynk & Co 03 for British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant, who himself debuted in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia in February at Symmons Plains in an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce.

The Phillip Island round will kick off with Australian Production Cars at 0920 AEST on the Friday, May 12, off the back of a dramatic Bathurst 6 Hour won by Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges.

The Production Cars will compete in four races across the three-day event.

The Kumho V8 Touring Car Series is next on track, with the National Trans Am Series – which will race three times – continuing the battle of the V8s.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia will battle in two 60-minute races across the weekend after Saturday morning’s separate qualifying session for each race.

The S5000 open-wheel category will also run for the first time since Symmons Plains for Round 2 of the Australian Drivers’ Championship.

While Friday will be largely practice, it will include Qualifying and Race 1 for the Australian Production Cars.

Saturday sees all six categories partake in both qualifying and races, including two Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series qualifying sessions.

Sunday again sees all six categories on track culminating in a third TCR Australia grand finale.

Live international streaming outside Australia will be hosted through Speedcafe.com, the Australian Racing Group’s (ARG) international streaming partner.

