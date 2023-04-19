New manager appointed to Mallala

Experienced motorsport administrator Adam Brook has been announced as the new Venue Manager at South Australia’s Mallala Motorsport Park.

His appointment will also see him work in the role of ‘2IC Motor Racing Circuit Operations’ to the Operations Manager of sister circuit, The Bend Motorsport Park, Wayne Williams.

For Brook, the position within the group marks a full-time return to motorsport after working in horse racing as General Manager of Development at RACE New Zealand.

He has previously held roles with Speedway Australia and Motorcycling NSW, including overseeing World Series Sprintcars

“It is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to work with the team at both Mallala and The Bend Motorsport Park,” said Brook.

“I’m particularly excited to assist in delivering improvement to Mallala, with an eye to growing accessibility to events and overall participation, something I believe is critically important for the future of motorsport in the region.

“I look forward to working closely with wider motorsport and car communities from the various competitor groups, clubs and organisations who enjoy the facility, and welcome their input in guiding a bright future for this wonderful venue.”

Mallala was bought by the Shahin family’s Peregrine Corporation in 2017, following the death of former owner Clem Smith.

While The Bend is a key part of the national motorsport landscape, the historic Adelaide circuit continues to host state-level race meetings, sprint events, burnout competitions, drifting, and driver training, with a karting loop added last year.

According to the announcement of Brook’s arrival, the Mallala offering is “ready for continued expansion and development.”

The Bend/Mallala CEO Alistair MacDonald, himself a relatively new recruit, said, “Mallala has been a cornerstone for Motorsport in South Australia for over 60 years and we are incredibly excited to see the venue continue to evolve under Adam’s leadership.

“His passion and dedication to the motorsport and the car community is second to none and his immediate dedication to acknowledging Mallala’s history and driving the circuit forward is exceptional.”

Mallala hosts its biggest event, the SCCSA 2023 Autosport All Historic, this weekend.

Meanwhile, The Bend is set for a new identity after a naming rights deal was struck with Viva Energy, the Australian licensee of Shell, in conjunction with a $1.2 billion convenience store deal.