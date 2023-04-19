Michelin will not produce F1 tyres that ‘destroy themselves’

Michelin has again ruled out the possibility of a return to F1 as the French manufacturer does not see the point in making tyres that “destroy themselves”.

That is the view of Michelin CEO Florent Menegaux who refuses for his company to take part in Formula 1’s “show” whilst the sport continues to run degrading rubber.

The FIA recently opened the tyre tender process for F1, F2 and F3 for a three-year period from 2025, with an additional option to supply for 2028.

Italian manufacturer Pirelli has been the sole supplier in F1 since 2011, with Michelin last in the sport in 2006.

Menegaux, however, has confirmed in an interview with The Drive that he sees no end to the current exile.

“The question is, how do we leverage technology to have a good show?” said Menegaux.

“And that’s where F1 comes into play because we have been discussing with them for a very long time, and we are not in agreement.

“Because they say to have the show, you have to have tyres that destroy themselves. And I think we don’t know how to do this. So, we cannot agree.

“Teams should be understanding tyre performance and capitalising on the fact that the tyre is going to be performing from the first lap around the circuit to the last. “The drivers will tell you they want to be at their maximum all the time. And when I hear the drivers in Formula 1 – I like Formula 1 – but they say ‘No no, it’s not possible’.” Michelin brand does not need F1 ‘show’ Menegaux feels Michelin is a strong enough brand in its own right that it can avoid the circus that often surrounds F1. Pirelli has often hit the headlines since its participation for the wrong reasons rather than what it brings to the sport. “First, we need to remind ourselves why Michelin is in racing,” added Menegaux.

“The first element is not about the show. It’s not about the brand. It’s about the technology. “We are in racing because it’s the best way to very quickly live test new technology. That’s the first reason.

“And of course, there are side benefits. A side benefit is the show. A side benefit is brand awareness. “But in terms of brand awareness, Michelin is one of the best-known brands in the world. We don’t need to do this.”

Menegaux, in particular, feels drivers and teams should be able to push to the limit throughout a race rather than concentrate on tyre management due to degradation.

“In MotoGP, we provide tyres soft, medium, and hard for every type of circuit, every race,” he remarked. “And every type of bike can win with soft, medium, or hard without changing.

“It’s the way you set up your bike, the type of circuit, and the way the pilot operates.

“So when we can influence the regulations so that performance is obtained while using far less materials and making a very good show, then it’s okay.

“In MotoGP, not even the top racing teams can win, and they will tell you that the tyre we provide helps them to do that.

“That’s why we are not back in Formula 1.”