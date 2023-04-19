Gracie to steer OnlyFans Audi

Renee Gracie will pilot an OnlyFans branded Audi R8 GT3 when she makes her return to motorsport in Perth next weekend.

Gracie will campaign in the Trophy Class of the GT World Challenge Australia championship, her first foray into GT racing.

It also marks her return to motorsport after stepping away following the 2017 season.

“I’ve got a serious sponsor. Obviously OnlyFans have come onboard and sponsor me for the full season and they obviously see the potential and the opportunity,” Gracie told Speedcafe.

“They want to help me get back into something that I loved doing and for them to be part of the process… they’re just over the moon to be involved in something like this.

“So it’s very exciting to have them aboard to support.

“Hopefully, they’re able to make something happen in regards to things that we’ve done and get them involved in other categories and other opportunities that might show up.”

Gracie heads to Wanneroo without having driven the car previously.

“I won’t be driving the car until I get to Perth,” she admitted.

“I tried my best to get everything organised and it’s just been a monumental effort to get to this stage.

“So unfortunately we haven’t been able to do a test day because it’s been sort of a rush job we just need more time to organise to get to Perth.

“So I’ve missed out on a bit of preparation time but we’ll be getting to Perth, I’ll be racing in Perth which is the main thing.”

The move is a tentative first step into GT racing, a deliberate move given its international appeal.

It follows stints in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and a foray into Supercars through both Super2 and Bathurst cameos in the premier class.

GT World Challenge Australia supports the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint at Wanneroo on April 28-30.