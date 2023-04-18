Tony Quinn Foundation puts up Triple Eight Gen3 test

The Tony Quinn Foundation (TQF) will grant a test in a Triple Eight Race Engineering Gen3 Camaro to a New Zealand Toyota 86 Championship driver.

The prize represents the continuation of an existing initiative whereby last year’s Toyota 86 champion, namely Rowan Shepherd, drove one of the Banyo squad’s Supercars in the months following the season finale.

Then, however, the winner got behind the wheel of a VF Commodore which was eligible for the Dunlop Super2 Series at the time, whereas a drive in the new breed of Supercar is now on offer.

Furthermore, the recipient will not necessarily be the champion, with sportsmanship and “commercial success” to be considered alongside on-track performance.

“It’s no secret that talent on the track is a major part of what promising drivers need to make it in the highly competitive motorsport space,” said TQF Trustee Josie Spillane.

“But, the other intangible stuff has a heavy weighing as well, like charisma, sportsmanship, the ability to engage with all walks of life and remain professional, along with a bit of luck, all play a massive role.

“We’ve identified as trustees that we need to be rewarding all those attributes, so the winner might not necessarily be the fastest on track – they’ll be up there, but we are also looking for that special x-factor, that’s also really important.”

The prize also includes one-on-one time with three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and social time with Quinn himself, who is the largest shareholder in Triple Eight.

Team Principal Jamie Whincup remarked, “We believe strongly in the importance of developing future talent and giving opportunities to up-and-coming drivers. We’re proud to be able to support the Tony Quinn Foundation in this way.

“Driving one of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Gen3 Camaros is a massive opportunity and we’ve no doubt the recipient of the TQF award will make the most of it.

“We’re excited to see how they go and we’ll give them all the tools to do a great job and have some fun.”

The winner will be selected at the final round of the Toyota 86 Championship, on May 7 at Hampton Downs, with the test to take place in August at Red Bull Ampol Racing’s home track, Queensland Raceway.

TQF has already provided support to several drivers with ambitions encompassing open-wheelers overseas and Supercars in Australia.

In Super2, Eggleston Motorsport’s Matthew McCutcheon and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Newcastle pole-sitter Ryan Wood have received grants from the foundation.