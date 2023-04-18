Supercars considering ‘live’ pit lane order for 2024

Supercars is considering introducing a ‘live’ pit lane order for the 2024 championship.

As it stands, pit lane order is set on the basis of the previous season’s teams’ championship results and, save for exceptional circumstances, is locked in for the year.

However, in a report published on the championship’s own official website, it has been revealed that the Commission has discussed changing the rules for 2024.

The idea put forward is that pit lane order would be determined at each event by the teams’ championship standings at the end of the previous event.

Currently, Triple Eight Race Engineering occupies the first pair of garages given it is the 2022 teams’ champion, but would move to the second pair of garages (and pit boom) under the live system, with Erebus Motorsport taking pride of place at the top of pit lane.

Furthermore, four-car squads, currently Brad Jones Racing and Tickford Racing, would potentially be separated into the pairs based on the teams’ championship.

That is, for the purpose of those standings, BJR’s ‘teams’ are in fact Car #8/Car #14 and Car #4/Car#96, while Tickford’s are Car #5/Car #6 and Car #55/Car #56.

There is said to be “unanimous” support for the live pit lane concept to be “investigated”.

“It is something that has come up as an action item for the commission to look into,” said a Supercars spokesperson, per the championship’s website.

“There is a tonne of logistical operations involved in pit lane set-up for teams that needs to be considered before this goes any further, but we are happy to look into it.

“We’re always looking for new ways to improve the racing experience for fans and drivers.

“The commission will be conducting a thorough review of the proposed concept in the coming months, with a final decision expected to be announced ahead of the 2024 season.”

A higher position in pit lane (ie closer to pit exit) is generally regarded as advantageous, with benefits including greater track time/clearer track in practice and qualifying sessions, and visibility of rivals’ pit stops.

That proved handy for Triple Eight at Albert Park when it was able to adjust its tyre strategy on the fly in order to match Erebus’ decision to only change rear tyres in an officially wet opening race at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint.

In refuelling races, a team further up pit lane could opt to short-fill in order to achieve/maintain track position relative to another car.

In recent years, pit lane order has only changed with the addition of wildcards, and when southern-based teams were kept separate from their Queensland counterparts at Sydney Motorsport Park during a period of heightened concern about COVID-19 in July 2020.