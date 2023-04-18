VIDEO: Budgie smugglers and superstition – behind the scenes with Red Bull boss Horner
Tuesday 18th April, 2023 - 6:00am
Christian Horner is not just the team principal of Red Bull Racing but also the CEO of a business that includes the technology and powertrains divisions.
The Briton takes us behind the scenes of his working life, both at the home of Red Bull’s headquarters in Milton Keynes, and on the road across the recent Australian Grand Prix weekend.
It includes Horner being given a pair of ‘budgie smugglers’ as a welcome present, and revealing his pre-race superstition.
Watch here…
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
