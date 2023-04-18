PHOTOS: 80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting

The 80th Members’ Meeting at Goodwood saw some incredible machinery take to the famous English circuit, with some significant names part of the esteemed event.

British Touring Car legend Steve Soper – who famously crossed the finish line first at Bathurst 1987 before the now infamous Sierra disqualifications handed a ninth win to Holden Dealer Team VL Commodore Peter Brock – starred as the 60th anniversary of the Lotus Cortina was celebrated.

It’s worth noting that the first Bathurst Homolgation special was also a Ford Cortina – the GT500 that won in 1965 driven by Barry ‘Bo’ Seton (father of Glenn and grandfather of Aaron Seton) with Midge Bosworth.

IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti as well as Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen were also among notables at this year’s Members’ Meeting.

Kristensen drove the Mobil 1 liveried Porsche GT1 that won the 1998 Le Mans 24 Hours in the hands of Scotsman Allan McNish – who the Dane would become team-mates with at Audi for the World Endurance Championship in 2006.

The Porsche was one of an array of GT1 cars at the meeting from the late 1990s and into the 2000s.

It was the two 983 Brabham BT52s that were the standouts of the event, the BT52 designed by the legenday Gordon Murray – whose latest road-going T.50 was also present in numbers – and demonstrated at Goodwood by David Brabham and Ricciardo Patrese.

Chassis #2 of the pair – owned by Bernie Eccelstone – was in fact the car that Patrese won the 1983 South African GP, an event Formula 1 is looking to return to, and was steered by the Brazilian himself for this year’s meeting.