Peugeot unveil striking livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot has unveiled a striking and bold look with its race cars for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

The design of the two 9X8s that will compete at the Le Sarthe circuit on June 10-11, as well as the race suits and helmets of the drivers, are a result of a collaboration with Spanish artist J.Demsky. Further images are below.

The car has been unveiled at Milan Design Week, continuing Peugeot’s ongoing initiative that sees it work with talented artists.

Peugeot is aiming for its fourth win at Le Mans, with its last back in 2009 with the 908 HDi FAP.

This year’s cars will be driven by Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, and Jean-Eric Vergne, in the #93, whilst Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, and Nico Muller will be at the wheel of the #94.