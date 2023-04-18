Las Vegas to increase General Admission tickets

Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix are planning on increasing the number of tickets available for the event in time for its 2024 race.

Hype has surrounded the all-new Formula 1 event which hosts the penultimate round of the 2023 season.

The race itself will take place on Saturday evening, beginning at 22:00 local time.

Demand for tickets has been significant with CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, conceding it’s something her team will need to address for next year.

“Year one is going to be a lot of learning,” Wilm said.

“We’re hoping to get a lot right. We want to create just the most incredible fan experience we can.

“But I’m sure we won’t get everything right in year one and we’re going to take those leanings and we’re going to improve upon the event in years two and beyond.

“Early feedback is we need more general admission,” she added.

“Our fans are not happy [that] we don’t have more general admission.

“That is something that we’re going to address in follow on years.

“I think at this point all we can do is head down, work hard, and look forward to what’s to come.”

Unusually, Formula 1 has a financial interest in the success of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The sport’s commercial rights holder is promoting the event and has invested heavily, acquiring real estate and commissioning construction of the pits and paddock complex.

It’s a change in approach from the sport which commands eight-figure sums for the rights to host an event.

“There will clearly be a learning curve,” said Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei.

“We came to Vegas with a whole bunch of objectives.

“First to be a promoter, partly because we had ideas about what great promoters should do.

“We probably thought if you’re going to opine on that to some of our promoter partners, we might actually want to be a promoter so we can walk the walk as well as talking the talk.

“We also thought that Vegas was a great opportunity for all the reasons we’ve talked about economically, but also it’s a really great showcase.

“Our goal here should be to be long-term greedy,” he continued.

“We’re going to have a high revenue stream here, we’re going to have a high-cost stream here,

“But it’s more important that we have a great experience for everybody involved than we coin it the first year.

“I think we will make a lot of money in Vegas over the long term,” he added.

“I’m very excited. I think we will make money, good money this year.

“Way more important than that is that we have a great experience for our drivers, for our patrons, for our fans, for our viewers, for everybody involved. That’s the goal.”