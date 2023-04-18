La Delle wins 2023 TGRA 86 Scholarship Series opener

Marcus La Delle has won the opening round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Scholarship Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The former Development Series and RX-8 Cup completed a clean sweep with all-the-way victories across all three races.

In Race 2, Cody Burcher – who was the fastest qualifier and second the day before – chased La Delle off the start but soon lost out to Max Geoghegan and Lachlan Bloxsom who took over the battle for second by mid race.

Clay Richards finished fifth after a short scrap with Ben Gomersall who ultimately crossed the line behind Hayden Hume and circuit racing debutant Ryan Tomsett. Brock Stinson was ninth ahead of 2022 Excel Nationals winner Ethan Grigg-Gault.

The third race was red flagged after four laps. Tomsett, Grigg-Gault and Jack Wesbury tangled at Turn 7. The race then continued with a safety car restart. Bloxsom was the runner up after he briefly lost second to Geoghegan. Burcher was next in front of Hume, Gomersall, Wilkins, Oscar Targett and Stinson.

In the second round of the NSW Sports Sedan Championship, Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary Turbo) continued on his winning way where Steve Lacey was second. In the last (trophy) race, the Chev Camaro driver was second until stopped at turn five with a mechanical issue. That allowed the Ingram brothers Matt (Mazda RX-8) and Peter (RX-7) to fill the minors.

Craig Sparke (Jacer) slipped away to a comfortable win in the Formula Vee Race 2 where Aaron Pace edged out fellow Sabre pilot Darren Williams for second. The latter scored the last victory ahead of Sparke and Simon Pace. The race shortened slightly due to an incident at Turn 8 that involved John McDonald and Aaron Pace.

From the rear of the grid Ryan Gorton (Nissan S14A 200SX) won the second Improved Production U2L race, his job made easier when race won winner Kurt Macready (Nissan S13 Silvia) retired early. Gorton was out of race three which paved the way for Michael Ricketts (Nissan N14 Pulsar) to notch up a win. Zak Hudson (Mazda RX-7) won race two of O2L, but after leading throughout race three was pipped at the line by Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3).

There were four races for Superkarts in which Lee Vella set the pace in his 125cc Gearbox Lotus Elise. He led the first until he dropped out, after which he won the next three. Production Sports rounded out the meeting with a one-hour enduro. Marcel Zalloua won by almost a lap over fellow Audi R8 driver Paul Lucchitti with David Ryan/Geoff Morgan (Porsche 991) a distant third.