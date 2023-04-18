Grandstands added in Singapore

Organisers of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix will add two grandstands to cope with demand for this year’s race.

Local promoters claim “12 ticket categories have already sold out, or are selling fast.”

As a result, additional seats will be constructed to expand capacity in an effort to offset the closure of the Bay Grandstand.

Development work at The Float has seen the Marina Bay circuit re-profiled for this year with the Turn 16-19 section bypassed.

The grandstand, which straddled the circuit, has been closed with the circuit straight-lining that section before the right-hander at what was Turn 20 (now Turn 16).

It is on the run out of the left-hander which immediately follows that section that one grandstand, dubbed ‘Promenade’ has been added.

The other addition will be located at Turn 1 with prices starting from S$1188 (AUD $1325) for the three-day event.

Organisers are also installing further bleachers for spectators to watch the race from, accessible to those with Walkabout passes.

Part of the event’s music line-up has also been announced with Robbie Williams set to play on the Sunday night of the event.

The Brit’s appearance comes follow Post Malone the previous night, and a string of articles under the 88rising label play on Friday night.

Last year’s Singapore Grand Prix attracted 302,000 spectators according to the promoters, a record for the event.

That toppled the previous best, set in 2008 at the first event, of 300,000.

The 2022 event was the first since COVID hit, with the 2019 crowd the most recent prior attracting 268,000 fans.

Last January, a new deal was agreed upon to keep Singapore on the F1 calendar until at least 2028.

The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on September 15-17.