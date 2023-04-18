Ferrari call for F1 policing talks with FIA after Sainz issue

Ferrari has called for future talks with the FIA on improvements to the policing of F1 after failing with its right-of-review petition into the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz during the Australian Grand Prix.

The stewards from the race at Melbourne’s Albert Park on April 2 determined there was nothing new, significant, or relevant in the evidence provided by Ferrari for them to reinvestigate the incident.

Ferrari had submitted telemetry data, along with statements from Sainz and other drivers, including Fernando Alonso, who was on the receiving end of the collision caused by his fellow Spaniard.

The stewards, however, dismissed all arguments, citing the fact that Sainz was wholly to blame for the incident that resulted in him being demoted from the points.

In contrast, the stewards investigated after the race the crash between Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, for which the former apologised, but no action was taken.

There was an additional incident that saw Williams’ Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries in his AlphaTauri also come together but that was never reviewed.

In a statement from Ferrari, the team has acknowledged the stewards’ decision not to grant a right of review but feels more considered, long-term action is required.

The statement added: “We are naturally disappointed, and felt that we had provided sufficient significant new elements for the FIA to re-examine the decision, especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.

“We are, however, respectful of the process and of the FIA decision.”

Pertinently, the statement declared: “We are now looking forward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1, and all the teams, with the aim of further improving the policing of our sport, in order to ensure the highest level of fairness and consistency that our sport deserves.”