Ferrari to make call on 2024 carry over

Ferrari will make a call later this year on whether it will carry over significant components from its current car into 2024.

The Scuderia has arguably been the second-fastest car behind Red Bull over a single lap but has struggled to convert that into race pace.

Following the first three races of the current campaign, it sits just fourth in the constructors’ championship as it battles to get on top of the SF-23.

Tyre wear has proven particularly problematic so far, allied to which Charles Leclerc suffered reliability woes in Bahrain before a racing incident with Lance Stroll eliminated him on the opening lap of the Australian GP.

“Given the stability in the regulations, we don’t have to change massively,” explained team boss Fred Vasseur.

“The question is about the scope; if you want to do a carry over or not, and which part do you want to carry over between one season to the other.

“But the big components, like the gearbox or monocoque, that is the equation that we’ll have to manage with the cost cap.

“The strategy of development, I think we have good updates. We will see later on in the season what we feel we want to do.”

Ferrari managing “peaky” car

A number of teams are already reassessing their cars, with McLaren set to introduce a B-spec before the mid-season break.

Mercedes, too, is working on revisions after admitting it was ‘overly optimisitic’ with the W14.

Vasseur, however, does not believe his team is far off a competitive package.

“We have always had the feeling we are not far away, and able to fight for the first four with [Red Bull] in quali,” he added. “But in the race, compared to Red Bull, it has been much more difficult.

“I think this is coming from the capacity of the driver to drive the car at the limit with different evolution, different tyres and so on.

“If you have a car a bit too peaky, probably you can manage that situation in quali for one lap with new tyres.

“But throughout a race, it’s probably a bit more difficult, which is the direction we have taken a little bit over the last couple of races.”