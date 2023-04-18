Kvyat leads Formula E rookie test line-up

Former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat is among the leading names scheduled to take part in what will be Formula E’s first rookie test for three years next week.

The two three-hour sessions at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport circuit on April 24, which follows this weekend’s E-prix double-header at the venue, are exclusively for drivers with no previous FE experience and who hold a minimum international grade B licence.

Overall, 23 drivers will take part, with their aim to follow in the footsteps of Nick Cassidy, Sacha Fenestraz, Norman Nato, Jake Hughes, and Sergio Sette Camara who all progressed into race seats after the last test in 2020.

Kvyat, who competed in F1 with Red Bull, Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri and is currently driving for Prema Racing in the LMP2 category of the World Endurance Championship, will drive for the NIO 333 team.

Current F2 and F3 champions Felipe Drugovich and Victor Martins take part for Maserati and Nissan respectively. Aston Martin reserve Drugovich is joined at Maserati by 17-year-old Australian/Japanese driver Hugh Barter.

Reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde lines up for Jaguar, former Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken drives for Envision, and current IndyLights title-holder Linus Lundqvist goes for Andretti.

Van der Linde is joined at Jaguar by New Zealander Simon Evans, who is a former New Zealand touring cars champion and Jaguar i-Pace eTrophy winner.