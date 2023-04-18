Australian GP stewards rule Sainz penalty stands

Ferrari has failed in its bid to get Carlos Sainz’s penalty in the Australian Grand Prix overturned.

The decision follows a virtual hearing of the stewards from the race at Melbourne’s Albert Park on April 2, along with team boss Fred Vasseur, sporting director Laurent Mekies and Sainz.

The Spanish driver was handed a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with compatriot Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin at the second restart.

During the red-flag period to clear additional accidents involving Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, as well as the Williams of Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries’ AlphaTauri, Sainz was informed of the stewards’ decision.

Starting from fourth on the grid for the third restart, and with the remaining lap to be conducted behind the safety car, Sainz knew the penalty would relegate him out of the points. He was classified 12th.

After Ferrari launched a petition for a right of review hearing, the stewards met to determine if there was a ‘significant and relevant new element’ that would allow the incident to be reinvestigated, and an additional judgment made.

It has now been determined that within Ferrari’s case there was nothing significant, new, or relevant, despite supplying telemetry data, a statement from Sainz and statements from other drivers.

A stewards’ statement read: “There is no significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.

“The petition is therefore dismissed.”

