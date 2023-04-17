> News > eSports

Woods goes back-to-back in Speedcafe eSeries Championship

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 17th April, 2023 - 8:15pm

Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship was held at Road America, with Damon Woods claiming victory

Damon Woods has claimed back-to-back victories in the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship, triumphing in Round 2 at Road America.

Woods took the chequered flag in the #56 BMW by 4.7 seconds over Matthew Dench’s Ferrari, with Lachlan Caple rounding out the podium in a Mercedes-AMG.

In the preceding Qualifying session, Chris Ireland (BMW) was on the pace early, setting a benchmark of 2.03.023s.

Most drivers would have issues with bringing their tyres into the optimum ranges for their qualifying laps and that would leave Ireland at the top of the timesheets through to the next group of qualifying.

In the ‘Fast 15’ shootout, the race to go to the top would be between Dench and Woods, with the latter coming out on top with a 2.02.398s.

This would set the grid with all four manufacturers inside the top seven cars.

At the drop of the green flag,  Woods led the way into Turn 1, as Mitchell Mcleod and Rob Boaden (BMW) found trouble at the opening corner.

Later in the lap, early qualifying pacesetter Ireland would spin and narrowly avoid the barriers, dropping him from third to 25th.

At the head of the field, Woods led Dench who settled in behind and looked to be conserving tyres and fuel in the early parts of the race.

From there, the duo broke away from the rest of the field, which settled into a rhythm, targeting the pit window opening between 20 and 25 minutes into the race.

A head-to-head battle ensued between Jarryd Knight’s BMW and Thomas Hinns’ Mercedes, with the duel continuing throughout the 45 minutes of the race.

Dench started to lift the pace just before the midpoint of the race and go after Wood which lead to a mistake and contact with the wall.

The consequent steering damage would hamper his pace and lock him into second place.

The big winner out of the pit cycle was 17-year-old Lachlan Caple in the #18 Mercedes.

Caple was aggressive early, after qualifying outside of the top 10, moving into sixth before the stops before making several spots through the lane, minimising the time of his pit stop.

After the pit cycle was completed, Hewitt’s Lamborghini resumed the race in third ahead of Caple’s Mercedes in fourth, before the latter surpassed him for third in a stunning drive from 12th on the grid.

Hewitt would then continue to struggle inside the final 10 minutes of the race, before catching the inside grass at the final turn sending him back to 15th, with his streak of bad luck continuing.

Another spin on the final lap of the race dropped him outside of the top 20.

At the chequered flag, it was Woods from Dench, with Caple rounding out the podium.

Luke Mitchinson (BMW) was fourth from Adam Willison (Porsche) in fifth, with Andre Yousiff (Ferrari), Aaron Kuper (BMW), Flock, Ben Faulkner (Lamborghini) and Hinns rounding out the top 10.

Round 3 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on Friday, April 28.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category.

Pos Class Pos Class Car # Driver Start
Pos		 Out Interval Laps
Led		 Average
Lap Time		 Fastest
Lap Time		 Fast
Lap#		 Laps
Comp		 Inc Club
1 1 Hosted All Cars 56
1 Running Laps 22 2:05.458 2:02.803 2 22 5 Australia/NZ
2 2 Hosted All Cars 83
2 Running Laps -04.708 0 2:05.261 2:02.816 2 22 8 Australia/NZ
3 3 Hosted All Cars 18
12 Running Laps -24.174 0 2:06.556 2:03.603 14 22 6 Australia/NZ
4 4 Hosted All Cars 04
6 Running Laps -24.661 0 2:06.579 2:03.479 20 22 3 Australia/NZ
5 5 Hosted All Cars 98
7 Running Laps -24.997 0 2:06.594 2:03.893 21 22 3 Australia/NZ
6 6 Hosted All Cars 900
5 Running Laps -30.684 0 2:06.853 2:03.682 3 22 19 Australia/NZ
7 7 Hosted All Cars 105
16 Running Laps -31.016 0 2:06.867 2:03.966 20 22 1 Australia/NZ
8 8 Hosted All Cars 84
11 Running Laps -31.515 0 2:06.890 2:03.818 22 22 7 Australia/NZ
9 9 Hosted All Cars 028
8 Running Laps -33.409 0 2:06.976 2:03.862 13 22 15 Australia/NZ
10 10 Hosted All Cars 52
19 Running Laps -35.092 0 2:07.052 2:03.575 20 22 6 Australia/NZ
11 11 Hosted All Cars 623
4 Running Laps -35.943 0 2:07.092 2:03.623 11 22 12 Australia/NZ
12 12 Hosted All Cars 777
18 Running Laps -40.076 0 2:07.279 2:03.987 9 22 11 Australia/NZ
13 13 Hosted All Cars 349
17 Running Laps -40.083 0 2:07.279 2:04.058 4 22 5 Australia/NZ
14 14 Hosted All Cars 156
20 Running Laps -44.661 0 2:07.487 2:04.020 15 22 10 Australia/NZ
15 15 Hosted All Cars 85
24 Running Laps -44.911 0 2:07.498 2:04.031 4 22 1 Australia/NZ
16 16 Hosted All Cars 17
10 Running Laps -45.846 0 2:07.542 2:03.739 8 22 9 Australia/NZ
17 17 Hosted All Cars 022
28 Running Laps -48.298 0 2:07.652 2:04.086 4 22 4 Australia/NZ
18 18 Hosted All Cars 4
13 Running Laps -48.433 0 2:07.659 2:04.088 8 22 14 Australia/NZ
19 19 Hosted All Cars 10
32 Running Laps -49.198 0 2:07.693 2:04.130 15 22 7 Australia/NZ
20 20 Hosted All Cars 86
31 Running Laps -56.218 0 2:08.012 2:03.853 10 22 5 Australia/NZ
21 21 Hosted All Cars 127
21 Running Laps -59.476 0 2:08.161 2:04.404 15 22 15 Australia/NZ
22 22 Hosted All Cars 954
23 Running Laps -1:00.235 0 2:08.195 2:04.344 3 22 13 Australia/NZ
23 23 Hosted All Cars 72
3 Running Laps -1:02.418 0 2:08.295 2:03.793 2 22 5 Australia/NZ
24 24 Hosted All Cars 16
25 Running Laps -1:06.615 0 2:08.485 2:03.960 16 22 6 Australia/NZ
25 25 Hosted All Cars 8
27 Running Laps -1:07.585 0 2:08.529 2:04.340 10 22 2 Australia/NZ
26 26 Hosted All Cars 026
35 Running Laps -1:10.160 0 2:08.646 2:04.933 15 22 2 Australia/NZ
27 27 Hosted All Cars 995
38 Running Laps -1:12.957 0 2:08.773 2:04.247 8 22 18 Australia/NZ
28 28 Hosted All Cars 61
30 Running Laps -1:13.705 0 2:08.499 2:04.302 19 22 10 Australia/NZ
29 29 Hosted All Cars 46
33 Running Laps -1:17.964 0 2:09.000 2:04.779 14 22 2 Australia/NZ
30 30 Hosted All Cars 100
22 Running Laps -1:18.111 0 2:07.327 2:03.421 22 22 5 Australia/NZ
31 31 Hosted All Cars 035
37 Running Laps -1:21.337 0 2:09.154 2:05.677 18 22 0 Australia/NZ
32 32 Hosted All Cars 018
29 Running Laps -1:46.853 0 2:09.988 2:04.686 7 22 8 Japan
33 33 Hosted All Cars 092
9 Disconnected Laps -1 L 0 2:07.182 2:03.953 4 21 8 Australia/NZ
34 34 Hosted All Cars 5
34 Disconnected Laps -9 L 0 2:10.099 2:04.761 3 13 7 Australia/NZ
35 35 Hosted All Cars 99
26 Disconnected Laps -13 L 0 2:10.288 2:04.396 8 9 6 Australia/NZ
36 36 Hosted All Cars 40
14 Disconnected Laps -22 L 0 0 4 Australia/NZ
37 37 Hosted All Cars 117
15 Disconnected Laps -22 L 0 0 0 Australia/NZ
38 38 Hosted All Cars 027
36 Disconnected Laps -22 L 0 0 0 Australia/NZ
39 39 Hosted All Cars 000
39 Running Laps -22 L 0 0 0 Australia/NZ
40 40 Hosted All Cars 955
40 Disconnected Laps -22 L 0 0 0 Australia/NZ

