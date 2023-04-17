Sargent scores Carrera Cup North America podiums

Reigning Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia champion Thomas Sargent and his McElrea Racing team continued their successful inroads into the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America with another pair of second places at Long Beach.

Sargent started second in the first 40-minute race but slipped to third in the opening exchanges.

He was able to regain second after a late safety car and placed behind the winner and current championship leader Riley Dickinson.

A definite highlight was Sargent qualifying on pole position, his season first, for race two.

He led from the start before a safety car compressed the 30-plus field.

At the restart, British driver Will Martin was able to wrestle away the lead at the first corner.

Another safety car was deployed midway through the race, brought about when Sargent’s McElrea teammate, Thomas Nepveu, hit the turn eight barriers.

At the restart, Sargent was able to challenge Martin and briefly seized the lead.

However the latter retook the top spot whilst Sargent gamely fought off Dickinson, the pair often side-by-side for the remainder. They also attacked the leader who managed to remain resolute.

“We had the car speed, we had the fastest car here. I hit the wall very hard on the second lap and from there the car wasn’t quite right, so I couldn’t force my way past Will,” Sargent admitted.

“He defended really well and made it very hard for me.”

“Overall, I’m pretty stoked! If you came into the weekend and told me I’d have a pair of P2s, having never been here, I would have been over the moon,” he added.

“But when you’re so close on both races, it hurts a little bit!”

It was Dickinson’s first defeat for the season and his third allowed Sargent to close the margin to just 18 points in the championship.

McElrea Racing team owner Andy McElrea said, “It feels like a win is just around the corner now, that was a great weekend and even though we couldn’t quite seal the deal, there’s only positives to take away from it.”

“We’re here for the hard racing, we love the battle, and this shows again we are extremely competitive.”

“It feels like a big result is just around the corner for us.”

The next round for Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America will be held alongside the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in three weeks’ time.