Barter joins Maserati for Formula E test

Hugh Barter will join Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich at Maserati for the forthcoming Formula E test in Berlin.

After finishing second in last season’s Spanish F4 championship following a stunning second half of the season, 17-year-old Australian-Japanese driver Barter is being given an opportunity to prove himself in different machinery on April 24.

Barter, competing in F3 this season with Campos Racing, is paired alongside Drugovich who last year won the F2 title before being taken on by Aston Martin as back-up to Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Describing his chance as “an invaluable experience”, Nagoya-born, Melbourne-raised Barter said: “I would like to thank Maserati MSG Racing for giving me the opportunity to experience Formula E for the very first time.

“I’ve really enjoyed my experience in the sim so far and I can’t wait to get out on the track in Berlin.”

Drugovich “fascinated” by Formula E

Maserati team principal James Rossiter added: “We’re delighted to welcome Felipe and Hugh to the team for our rookie test in Berlin.

“It provides a key chance for the next generation of racing talent to experience electric motorsport for the first time, and in Felipe and Hugh, we’ll have a driver line-up formed from experience and youth.”

Drugovich initially tested in pre-season with Aston Martin after Stroll broke both wrists following a cycling accident whilst training but missed out on a grand prix debut in Bahrain after the Canadian made an astonishing recovery.

Declaring himself “very excited” for his FE opportunity, Drugovich said: “Formula E is a category that has always fascinated me, and it will be intriguing to experience the differences of a fully-electric car in comparison to the single-seaters I’ve raced in recent seasons,” said Drugovich.

“Knowing that I will be playing an active role in the development of such an iconic brand, in its first season back in world championship motorsport, is a huge honour.”