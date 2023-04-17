Garry O’Brien joins Speedcafe as National Editor

Esteemed motorsport journalist Garry O’Brien has joined the Speedcafe team as National Editor.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Speedcafe as it expands, and I am grateful that I can continue to deliver the news, reports and further coverage of the events I’ve loved bringing readers for several decades,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien adds to Speedcafe’s editorial offer, bringing greater coverage of local motorsport events, with a long-standing reputation and considerable experience that’s made him one of the industry’s most respected and knowledgeable journalists.

“Having Garry – or ‘G.O.B.’ as we all know him – as leading our National coverage at Speedcafe is an absolute privilege,” said Editor-in-Chief, Damion Smy.

“Garry will be key to delivering our local audiences more extensive coverage of motorsport in this country and will support our editorial team’s push as a globally competitive motorsport media brand.”

Born and raised in the mecca of Australian motorsport – Bathurst, New South Wales – O’Brien began his career as pre-press apprentice at the Western Advocate.

With a nose for news and passion for motoring, he progressed to Australian Consolidated Press – the largest publishing house in Australia at the time – and worked on iconic automotive publications including Modern Motor (which became MOTOR), Wheels and Street Machine.

O’Brien’s move into motorsport saw him first write for Auto Action in March 1985, covering a variety of categories including Group A touring cars, IndyCars and rally among National support categories across the country.

His passion has seen prolific coverage of grassroots, State and National level competition, with his professionalism and dedication earning him a reputation as one of the industry’s ‘good guys’.