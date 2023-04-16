WATCH: Onboard around Long Beach Street Circuit

Jump on board the #66 Acura (nee Honda) NSX GT3 around the streets of Long Beach, the 11-turn temporary track the longest running street circuit in the USA, having hosted races since 1975.

The California venue is the scene of both IMSA and IndyCars this weekend, with the Porsche 936 taking its first competition win earlier today, while Kyle Kirkwood heads the IndyCar grid when the green flag drops for the 85 lap race at 15:30 local (Pacific Daylight Time) on Sunday April 16/08:30 AEST Monday April 17.

Katherine Legge will compete in the this year’s Indy 500 on May 28 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, but this weekend the Brit’s been at the wheel of the JG Wentworth-backed Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 that she co-drives with Sheena Monk in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition.