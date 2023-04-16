Wakefield Park re-opening proposed

The new owner of Wakefield Park, Steve Shelley, wants to lodge a Development Application (DA) and hopes to re-open the facility later this year.

The circuit near Goulburn, New South Wales, was closed indefinitely in September 2022 after a Land and Environment Court ruling imposed tighter noise limits on the venue.

Steve Shelley, who bought the facility from Benalla Auto Club last month, hopes the circuit could re-open in some form by November, provided approvals are forthcoming.

Shelley believes it is a necessity as many local businesses have struggled since the circuit closure, without the influx of people that previously visited Goulburn and took advantage of the accommodation houses, eating and drinking establishments as well as the shopping outlets.

At the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce meeting last Wednesday, Shelley, who also owns the Pheasant Wood Circuit which is also in Goulburn Mulwaree Shire, said there enormous potential for industry growth throughout the region.

Shelley previously met the Council with an outline of his DA proposal and confirmed there was much work to be done. He wants to extend the circuit from its current 2.2-kilometre length to 3.3, with significant re-engineering and geotechnical work as well as track resurface. That would help sort foundational and drainage problems and help noise reduction.

He said that some of the previous noise concerns were due to the elevated part of the circuit. Part of the new layout would encompass an additional parcel of adjacent land that was part of the purchase and the removal of the hill part with a reconfiguration for a flatter track, which will generate less to the surrounding areas.

Construction of a large commercial centre that would front the road that passes the facility (Braidwood Road) would also tackle noise abatement. The building would incorporate industry businesses, and the possibility of a restaurant or café.

Sound engineers would also be brought in to advise on earth mounds, barriers similar to those used on freeways, vegetation and other methods to break up noise wave frequency.

Shelley added that nothing was confirmed and would not happen without the consultation with the neighbours as their views must be heard and respected.