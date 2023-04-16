V8 Touring Car Series calendar change

The rescheduled Sydney Motorsport Park Shannons Speed Series meeting from July to November has brought about a change to the Kumho Tyres Australian V8 Touring Car Series calendar.

Reinstated this year for pre-Car of the Future (COTF) Supercars as separate from the Dunlop Super3 Series that runs with the Dunlop Super2 Series, the original third round in Sydney has now been slated for Queensland Raceway (QR) on August 11-13.

The Kumho Series’ visit to QR will be part of an extensive program including the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Trans-Am Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia and Australian Production Cars.

All the reborn V8TC series rounds will be at the Speed Series meetings and will kick off at Phillip Island on May 12-14, followed by Winton Motor Raceway on June 9-11.

After the QR outing on August 11-13, the series will be at Sandown on September 8-10, and then culminate at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.

The Sydney Motorsport Park move to November is to accommodate the first TCR World Tour round in Australia, and would have meant back-to-back rounds if the V8TCs remained on the program. With the reschedule to Queensland, the series maintains relative consistent spacing between rounds.

While the pre-COTF Project Blueprint cars can still run alongside COTF Holden, Ford, Nissan, Mercedes and Volvo cars that are now eligible Super 3s, the V8 Touring Car Series is a separate standalone series.

The Kumho V8s last ran as a separate series in 2019 and is for Holden Commodore VE Series II, Ford Falcon FG and earlier raced models.

The category began in 2008 and was designed to provide a competition for cars no longer able to compete in the Development V8 Series, now known as Super2.

The series brought in up-and-coming drivers and older drivers who had no designs on a first-level Supercar career but wanted to race the unique vehicles. It also brough out numerous historically significant race cars that were identifiable for their success in the main game.