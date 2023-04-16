IN PICTURES: Porsche 963 first victory

The first IMSA sprint race has also provided a maiden win for the Porsche 963, with #6 Mathieu Jaminet/Nick Tandy taking victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The #25 BMW of Connor De Phillippi/Nick Yelloly split the Porsches, Matt Campbell/Felipe Nasr making it a double podium for Porsche Penske Motorsport.

The Porsche 963 was revealed at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed and made its competition debut at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours.

It also races in the World Endurance Championship, where it’s competing in this weekend’s 6 Hours of Portimão. Kevin Estre was the fastest of the Porsches, qualifying in fifth for the race, with New Zealand’s Brendon Hartley leading a Toyota one-two.