F1 growth sparks anti-dilution increase

Considerations around increasing the F1s anti-dilution figure come after faster-than-expected growth in the business.

New teams wishing to enter the sport currently are required to fork out $200 million for the privilege.

That is divided among the 10 existing teams as means of compensating for reduced commercial revenue through Formula 1 itself.

However, with strong growth over the last few years, and a more equitable split from front to pack when it comes to prize money payouts, that sum has come under fire.

It equates to a one-time payment of just $20 million, where currently the difference between constructors’ championship positions is roughly $10 million.

That figure looks set to only increase as the sport’s finances continue to rise.

The $200 million is therefore seen by many within the paddock as insufficient, with talk of it increasing threefold in future.

That comes as the FIA, the sport’s regulator, opens the process for new teams to express an interest in joining the grid.

There are multiple parties holding discussions, some more visible than others.

Andretti is the most obvious of these though Hitech GP has long been linked with buying into a team – recent rumours suggest Scuderia AlphaTauri. There is a Craig Pollock-led organisation on the fringes, too.

“The process of having another team has been launched by the FIA,” noted F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

“In our governance, in our Concorde, they’re supposed to do it.

“But the evaluation has to be done together to see from the technical perspective, from the sporting perspective, for the financial stability and to make the bigger picture, if a new team will give value to the league, to the sport.

“The figure that was seen as the so-called anti-dilution payment was done at $200 million just a couple of years ago, two years ago.

“At that time, no one would have expected that the value of this business was have risen up so much.

“Today, the difference is that the situation is totally different, and it’s out duty to make sure that we protect the business the best way that we can and have a bigger picture.

“Today, there’s so many that would like to come in.

“There are teams that are more vocal than others, some of them are much more silent, but they are really expressing their interest.

“As always in life, someone has to make that evaluation, and we are part of this process.

“We’re going to do the right thing at the appropriate time .”

The logical time for any new entrant is 2026 as that is when the sport moves not only into its next generation of power unit regulations but also the next Concorde Agreement.